Two men are in a serious condition with facial injuries in hospital after a large scale fight in St Andrews.

Officers received a number of reports of the serious disturbance in the Abbey Street area at around 2.40am today.

They said a number of youths, thought to be around eight or ten, were fighting in Abbey Street.

On attendance two men were found injured and were subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital with what are described as serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson said "This was a serious disturbance which has left two young men with serious facial injuries. The group involved are described as being in the 18/23 years old age band, and were wearing jeans and jumpers. We believe they were in the St.Andrews town centre for some time last night under the influence of alcohol and people may have cause to have been alarmed about their behaviour.

"From our enquires, we understand that a group of males have been involved in a physical confrontation that started on Playfair Terrace culminating on Abbey Street when these males were injured. We know that during this time, the males confronted and chased each other by throwing bottles on Bell Street and South Street and believe that people in the town that night would have seen this.

"I would be particularly interested to speak to any taxi drivers who were working last night and had been parked at the rank on Bell Street who may have seen the group confront each other and who may also have dash-cam footage that may assist our enquires.

"We also believe this incident to be linked to the theft of a motorbike from an address on the Canongate that was reported shortly after 3am. This motorbike is possibly now in the Methil area.

"We are carrying out door to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV images in the area as part of the investigation.

"I would like to reassurance the public that we are following a positive line of enquiry., however I would ask that anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any knowledge of who was involved, get in touch with us at St Andrews on the 101 number, using the reference 0557 of 27/2. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and pass information to us can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."