England's hopes of a third successive NatWest 6 Nations title suffered a crushing blow as they were beaten 25-13 by Scotland in Edinburgh.

Eddie Jones' men have swept all before them in the competition since the Australian took over at the start of 2016, but found the buoyant hosts too hot to handle in the first half.

The back-to-back defending champions were blown away in the opening 40 minutes at Murrayfield, trailing 22-6.

Huw Jones scored twice and Sean Maitland once, with England's sole points coming from the boot of Owen Farrell.

"They're forcing England to play quicker and they're not liking it," former England international Jeremy Guscott told the BBC at the break.

The BBC also highlighted footage of the players scuffling as they went to the tunnel prior to kick-off.

Man of the match Finn Russell was delighted - particularly in the wake of criticism of his performances in the first two games.

"It's amazing," he said. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. I kept smiling to matter what. We turned it on today, had a gameplan and executed it well."

Captain John Barclay added: "I predicted on Friday he would be the man of the match. He's world class."

Beaten England coach Eddie Jones said: "Congrats to Scotland, they were too good for us. We weren't in the game for the first 40. Scotland played well, full marks to Scotland. We knew what we were going to get but we didn't meet the challenge.

"They deserved their victory and I'm sure they'll have a great night."

Gregor Townsend tasted victory in his first Calcutta Cup match as a coach.

"It's a great feeling. We knew how important this week was going to be, what it meant to our supporters and the players played with some real pride," he told the BBC.

On Jones he added: "He's very dangerous. He works very hard and that was his reward."