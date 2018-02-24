A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a tractor.
The crash happened on the A947 Fyvie to Oldmeldrum road at the Bethelnie junction in Aberdeenshire just after 10.30am on Saturday.
The 50-year-old man riding the black Suzuki motorcycle was seriously injured and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The driver of the grey tractor, which was towing a trailer, was not hurt in the collision.
The road was closed for six hours while officers carried out investigations at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Colin Matheson, of the road policing department, said: "We have already spoken to several witnesses, however, I would like to ask anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with us to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 1401 of February 24 2018."
