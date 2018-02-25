JEREMY Corbyn is under pressure to back a shake-up of the UK's first past the post voting system.

Corbyn allies have launched a campaign aimed at forcing Labour to support proportional representation. The group, Politics for the Many, claims Britain's electoral system “concentrates power to a handful of voters in wealthier swing seats" at elections.

Tens of millions of votes are wasted with "safe seats" held by the major parties that never change hands, the campaign adds. The current system is “a recipe for alienation and distrust," it says in a founding statement.

"Today, our politics concentrates power to a handful of voters in wealthier swing seats, while throwing 22m votes in the electoral scrapheap," it says.

The move comes a fortnight before Corbyn is due to address Scottish Labour's annual conference. It will pile pressure on Corbyn, ahead of his speech at Scottish Labour’s conference in Dundee on March 9. Both Corbyn and Labour have failed to commit to PR.

However, historically senior left-wingers such as Ken Livingstone and the late Robin Cook have been supporters.

The new campaign is backed by senior figures from leading trade unions and a former advisor to Corbyn.

Mike Kirby, Scottish Secretary of Unison is among the signatories. Others backers include Howard Beckett, assistant general secretary of the Unite union.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS civil servants union is another supporter.

High profile Corbynites such as Ian Hodson, president of the BFAWU bakers union and Sam Tarry, political officer of the TSSA transport union are also backers.

Nancy Platts, Corbyn’s former trade union advisor, has been installed as coordinator of the campaign called.

Platts said first past the post led to right-wing governments remaining in power against the wishes of most voters.

She said: "The current system is desperately broken. Westminster’s voting system has allowed governments to form with very little popular support. It serves the old boys’ network while workers’ interests are trampled on.

"The polarisation and swings we see mean any gains Labour make are often swiftly undone by the next right-wing government."

A Scottish Labour Party spokeswoman said: “Scottish Labour is committed to extending democracy and always welcomes debate within the party as to the best way of doing this.”