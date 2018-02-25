A CAMPAIGN is being launched to raise awareness of Scotland's minimum unit price for alcohol as ministers prepare to make a recommendation on its level tomorrow.
Owners of the 5,300 convenience stores across Scotland will be targeted with posters, leaflets and adverts over the coming weeks highlighting the changes coming in from May 1.
Health Secretary Shona Robison is due to make a recommendation to MSPs on a minimum unit price following a consultation.
Loading article content
The Scottish Parliament voted through legislation for a 50p per unit minimum price for alcohol in 2012, but the policy has been long delayed after a legal challenge was brought by the Scotch Whisky Association, which argued it breached European laws.
The case went to the highest court in Scotland and the European Court of Justice before it was given the green light by justices at the UK Supreme Court in November.
Robison said: "Minimum unit pricing will tackle the scourge of cheap, high-strength drink that causes so much damage to so many families and is going to save the lives of thousands of Scots.
"Retailers are the key to ensuring the legislation is implemented, which is why it is crucial we raise awareness of this change in the law early and give people time to get prepared.
"These materials will allow shop-owners to access a valuable bank of information to educate themselves and their staff ahead of the change on May 1."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?