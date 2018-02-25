TWO men have been injured in a "serious disturbance" involving up to 10 youths in St Andrews.

Police were called to reports of a group of people fighting in the Abbey Street area of the town at 2.40am yesterday.

Officers arrived and found the injured men who were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson said "This was a serious disturbance which has left two young men with serious facial injuries.

"The group involved are described as being in the 18 to 23-years-old age band, and were wearing jeans and jumpers.

"We believe they were in the St Andrews town centre for some time last night under the influence of alcohol and people may have cause to have been alarmed about their behaviour."

The fighting is thought to have started on Playfair Terrace before moving to Abbey Street, with the group also chasing each other and throwing bottles on Bell Street and South Street.

Officers want to speak to anyone who might have seen the disturbance, particularly taxi drivers parked at the rank on Bell Street who may have dash-cam footage.

They also believe the incident is linked to the theft of a motorbike in the Canongate that was reported shortly after 3am. The bike is thought to possibly now be in the Methil area.

Anderson said: "I would like to reassure the public that we are following a positive line of enquiry, however I would ask that anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any knowledge of who was involved, get in touch with us."