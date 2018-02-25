WAGES in Scotland have risen faster than in the UK as a whole during the past decade, new figures show.

Median full-time wages in Scotland have increased by over 23 per cent to £28,371 since 2007.

That compared to a 19.6 per cent increase for the UK as a whole.

The SNP highlighted the figures published in research from the Scottish Parliament’s Information Centre (SPICe).

SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald said: “Positive and decisive action by the Scottish Government has helped to see 23% wage growth in Scotland over the last decade - the third fastest wage growth of any UK region and nearly 7 per cent faster than London.

“And with an average median salary of over £28,000 and a higher proportion of workers paid the living wage than any other UK nation – we are punching well above our weight and making sure the benefits of growth are shared more widely."