THE summer may be some way off but we could just be a few weeks away from Scottish strawberries hitting the supermarket shelves.

Last year farmers at PJ Stirling in Angus broke the record for the earliest-ever harvest in Scotland and the the country’s largest fruit growers are on course to do so again.

The only thing that could delay plans is the adverse incoming weather with the Met Office issuing a yellow (severe) warning for snow over the next week.

