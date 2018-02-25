THE summer may be some way off but we could just be a few weeks away from Scottish strawberries hitting the supermarket shelves.
Last year farmers at PJ Stirling in Angus broke the record for the earliest-ever harvest in Scotland and the the country’s largest fruit growers are on course to do so again.
The only thing that could delay plans is the adverse incoming weather with the Met Office issuing a yellow (severe) warning for snow over the next week.
“It looks like for us it will be the middle of March although that depends on the weather going forward,” Stirling farm manager Gary Bruce told the Sunday Herald.
The farm uses the latest techniques to pipe heat into polytunnels to ensure the fastest possible production of the berries. This is a costly process but Bruce says it pays off if they can get the strawberries into supermarkets before their competitors.
“The reason we want it as fast as possible is that the premium is worth a lot more money at this time of year so we try to get as early fruit as we can to ensure a return on investment,” he says.
Earlier this week a Welsh fruit grower broke the record for picking the earliest ever British strawberries and getting them on to supermarket shelves.
Despite the faster production, some producers have warned consumers to check in with farms before showing up looking to pick them.
“We had a family come up in mid-January all the way from Manchester looking to pick strawberries,” said Robin Inglis from Briarlands Farm near Stirling. “We had to turn them away. Ours won’t be ready till June."
