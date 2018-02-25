THE United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a month-long ceasefire in Syria.
It follows days of bombardment by the Syrian government on the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta which has left hundreds of people dead.
The resolution called on all parties to “cease hostilities without delay and engage immediately to ensure full and comprehensive implementation of this demand”.
The UN said the ceasefire is necessary to “enable the safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid and services and medical evacuations of the critically sick and wounded, in accordance with applicable international law”.
Kuwait and Sweden, the sponsors of the resolution, made amendments late on Friday in a last-minute attempt to get unanimous support.
These included dropping a demand that the ceasefire take effect in 72 hours which Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said was unrealistic.
Russia has been a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad since the country's conflict began seven years ago.
More than 520 people have been killed and 2,500 have been wounded in the fighting in the last week according to Doctors Without Borders.
The bombardment has overwhelmed rescuers and medical workers and many makeshift hospitals have also being hit.
