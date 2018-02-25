IT was when his wife refused to come into the house until he removed the coffin from the kitchen table that Harry McLaren began to wonder whether his obsession with making his feature film had overwhelmed him.

He had had an inkling when the postman turned up with the package of priest’s vestments prominently labelled Catholic Mass Products and cast him a distinctly uneasy look before making a sharp exit.

But last week it came to an end, his first feature film, A Life In August, was completed and dispatched from the tiny Perthshire hamlet of Carnbo to the Cannes Film Festival, for professionals to judge, or return to sender.

The term auteur is bandied about in cinema, roughly translated as a singular artist who controls all aspect of the creative work, but it’s unlikely Francois Truffaut or Pedro Almodovar used their houses as locations, bought the props, filmed it on a single camera, recorded the sound, wrote the music, found the characters to act in the movie, starred in it, and then edited it in the bedroom. Oh, and piloted the plane for the flying shots.

This is, unmistakeably, McLaren’s movie. He also wrote the script, directed and produced and financed it. Whether he is a control freak (no debate there surely?), a deluded Tinseltown wannabe, or some kind of multi-part genius time will tell. He is, unquestionably, his own man. Or, as he puts it about his multi-roles, “I’m one of life’s buskers”.

His day job is head of electronics and avionics design at a light aircraft maintenance company based at Cumbernauld Airport, where he installed the technical gizmos in the aircraft 007 flew in the film Spectre and built some of the other aircraft which were used in the more destructive sequences.

He is, and was, a musician playing in bands in the 1980s, like Paterson’s Volunteers (Celtic/rock fusion, proto-Proclaimers with big hair and bagpipes). And it was music which prompted the film – helped by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

“I’ve played and written music all my adult life,” he recounts. “I was a professional musician for four or five years and I’ve also been a sound engineer. I’ve written a lot of orchestral pieces” – using samples from the Philharmonic – “but I really didn’t have the intention of doing anything with them. But people kept saying to me that they sounded really cinematic.”

Rather than add music to film, the normal sequence, he decided to go about it the other way round. “One of my personal hates is when the visual images aren’t coherent with the music," he says "and the music is an afterthought and often jars. I just didn’t want to hand my music to someone else.”

So he bought a Panasonic camera body for £600, an assortment of lenses, and decided to learn how to shoot a film using just the one camera. This was in 2013 and since then it has consumed his non-working life. He claims that the whole project – including the coffin and priest habit props – has cost less than £20,000, “although my wife June maintains the whole thing has a real cost of hundreds of thousands”.

A Life in August is, he continues, about “atmosphere and not plot lines”. For the acting roles – and there are around 20 – he employed what he calls “instinctive realism”, casting people in the roles which they already performed in real life. “So I got an undertaker to perform the funeral service and a six-month pregnant woman (Lisa Miller) to play a six-month pregnant woman.”

One of the sets is his own house, which has its own saga of innovation and perseverance. The week after he bought the land to build it on, at the top of the property market, Northern Rock collapsed and the financial crisis ensued. He wasn’t happy with his builders, so he decided to do it himself. Then his lender pulled the plug and he had to finance the remaining build on credit cards, all the while making the movie.

“I wasn’t going to give in", he says, before adding, “after all that and much to my surprise I’ve still got a wife.” June, a counsellor off-screen, plays a…well you’ve guessed it… in the film.

Harry's given name is actually Haston (the name he uses as star and on the long roll of film credits) although he's also known as Henry in the aviation business. As for taking the main role? “Well, I couldn’t possibly have asked anyone to play the role I play in the film.”

What, then, are his hopes of Cannes? “To be honest it’s a real long shot. If you haven’t got big stars you’re probably not going to be seen there. But I'm hoping. I’ll be looking for a distributor now and going for the film festival circuit – and Edinburgh, I sincerely hope they screen it.”

He has, as yet, no plans for a follow-up. “My wife insisted I say that,” he says.

A trailer of the film can be seen as www.alifeinaugust.com