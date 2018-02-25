RICHARD Leonard is facing a divisive vote on Brexit at his first Scottish Labour conference as party leader.

Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray has launched a bid to force the party to soften its position on the EU. He will ask conference to pass a motion supporting the UK "remaining permanently in the European single market and customs union”.

Edinburgh South Labour party passed Murray's resolution opposing a hard Brexit last week. Murray said it was agreed "unanimously" to send the motion to party conference in Dundee in a fortnight.

Murray resigned as Shadow Scottish Secretary in 2016, claiming that Jeremy Corbyn was unable to lead the party. He later tweeted that the Labour leader was "destroying the party that soo many need".

Leonard has mirrored the position held by Corbyn of honouring the outcome of the 2016 referendum, but backing a deal that allows single market access.

Both Scottish and UK Labour have refused to support full membership of the single market and customs union.

However, Murray's resolution means Leonard faces a challenge over the position at the conference from March 9-11.

It says: “In light of UK government impact analysis papers showing the damage a hard Brexit will cause the economy, this Scottish Labour Party supports the UK remaining permanently in the European single market and customs union.”

The moves comes as both Leonard and Corbyn are facing internal pressure to support a soft Brexit.

Corbyn is due to speak at the opening day of Scottish Labour's conference in Dundee on Friday February 9. Leonard will deliver his keynote address the following day.

While there is no specific debate on Brexit scheduled on the conference agenda there is a slot on "Scotland in the world" shortly before shadow chancellor John McDonnell's speech on Sunday.

Murray's motion is expected to win the backing of unions such as the TSSA transport union. The union is one of Corbyn's main union backers, but favours a soft Brexit.

However, it is not yet clear how delegates from constituency Labour parties will vote.

Labour's biggest union affiliates such as Unite and Unison are likely to back the leadership in any vote. However, the GMB union says it would consult its members.

Last night, the union's Scotland Secretary Gary Smith called for the UK electorate to get a vote on the final terms of any Brexit deal.

Smith denied it would be a second In-Out referendum. He said: "Whether it's a soft Brexit or a hard Brexit, there will be profound implications for the Scottish economy and likewise for the rest of the UK.

"Like in any trade union negotiation, our members are given the final say to accept or reject the offer on the table. So giving people a vote on whether to accept or reject the terms negotiated by the UK Government is simply the right thing to do."