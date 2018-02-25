DEVOLUTION could come under attack from Tory Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has warned.

Harvie said the "delusional Moggist tendency" could seize on Brexit to launch an assault on the Scottish Parliament.

Scotland would then face decades of "hard right, free market extremism," Harvie claimed.

The Green MSP will issue the stark warning in a speech to the David Hume Institute in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Harvie will say the Tories have already shown "contempt" for Holyrood during the "Brexit crisis".

However, he warms that the right-wing Brexiteers would use leaving the EU as an excuse for a devolution "power grab".

Harvie will talk about the wholesale transfer of powers from Brussels to London after Brexit. He will restate claims that Westminster will take charge of policy areas traditionally devolved to Holyrood.

Harvie says: "I’m one of many people who are not willing to give up on keeping our place in Europe.

"But if the UK Government does proceed with this reckless and self-destructive agenda the nature of Scotland after Brexit will depend on what happens between now and then.

"The Brexit crisis has shown the contempt in which the UK Government holds Scotland and its Parliament, and it remains to be seen whether we can defend the devolution settlement."

"With current EU powers transferred to UK Ministers, even in devolved areas, with no role for parliamentary scrutiny and the delusional Moggist tendency dominating the UK.

Government, our economy and our society would face a severe threat with little chance to defend against it, he will say. "Hard right, free market extremism would result in the evisceration of what’s left of our industry, posing an existential threat to our agriculture, our renewables industry, and our producers."

However, a spokeswoman from the UK Government's Cabinet Office said Brexit would lead to increased devolution.

The Cabinet Office spokeswoman said: "The UK's departure from the EU will happen in a manner that respects and strengthens Scotland's devolution settlement."