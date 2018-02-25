Astronaut Tim Peake is to be given the freedom of his home city.
Chichester City Council will award the highest honour it can bestow on Major Peake at a ceremony on Sunday.
Mayor Peter Evans will present the title at the Chichester Festival Theatre before Maj Peake, 45, talks about the European Space Agency’s Principia Mission.
Young people in the audience will have the chance to quiz the first British astronaut to carry out a spacewalk and meet him.
Maj Peake was born in Chichester and attended the West Sussex city’s High School For Boys, which has named its science centre after him.
He was also a member of the area’s air training corps and his parents live in nearby Westbourne.
The Freedom of Chichester is an honour adopted in 1901, but its origins date back to the 12th and 13th centuries.
