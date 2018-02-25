A man has died after falling from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands.

Police said a body had been found on Saturday on Sgurr Thuilm, a Munro to the north of Glenfinnan.

The man has not yet been formally identified and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Separately police confirmed that a body had been found in the search for Jim Stalker, 55, who has been missing since February 11.

Mr Stalker fell through a cornice – an overhanging edge of snow – on Beinn a’Chaorainn, a Munro near Glen Spean.

He was found on the mountain on Saturday by members of Lochaber, Tayside and RAF Mountain Rescue Teams assisted by the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter.

Team have been out on 3 call outs today. We had 38 people on Beinn a Chaorinn. Thanks to the Tayside Team and RAF Lossie… Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday, February 24, 2018

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Fort William police would like to extend their condolences to Jim’s family and friends and thank all who have been involved in searching for him.”

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said they had attended three call-outs on Saturday.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “We had 38 people on Beinn a’Chaorainn. Thanks to the Tayside Team and RAF Lossie who assisted us.

“We had two other calls, one in Glenfinnan area and one on Ben Nevis. Special thanks to R951 who provided brilliant support all day.

“It was a day of fantastic effort by all the people involved in all the rescues unfortunately tinged with more than a fair bit of sadness.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all the casualties we have had on Scottish Mountains this winter.

“Today we have reached 20 call outs with over 3300 volunteer hours on rescues this year. Please stay safe.”

Two other men missing on Scotland’s hills this winter have yet to be found.

Marcin Bialas, 36, was reported missing in an area close to Observatory Gully and Gardyloo Gully on Ben Nevis on January 21, but helicopter and foot searches have found no trace of him.

Neil Gibson, 63, failed to return from a planned a walk with his brother in the Achnashellach area in Strathcarron on February 8.

The body of his brother Alan was found two days later in the Beinn Liath Mhor area and the remains of their dog were recovered this week, but Mr Gibson has not been located.