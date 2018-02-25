TEACAKE boss Boyd Tunnock CBE has been recognised for contribution to the world of sailing.
The 85-year-old tycoon was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Scotland at their annual award ceremony.
He and the Tunnock’s product range had been synonymous with the Scottish Series and West Highland Week, supporting and competing in the yacht racing events for four decades.
The businessman has also helped aspiring Olympians and assisted organisations like the RNLI on a regular basis.
He said: "It’s not the winning, although you say that when you losing, it’s the nice friends you meet along the way."
On received a frame print of his boat, Lemerac, he said: "It’s wonderful to receive this presentation. It’s one of the things you get as you get older, you get presentations. Especially to have an image of the boat I’ve sailed for 20 years, still competing and making up the numbers now I think."
