Hundreds of people in Glasgow's south side have transformed their neighbourhood into an open air art gallery for the evening.
Residents decorated their windows as part of the Strathbungo Window Wanderland event, creating an art trail around their homes with their colourful and imaginative displays.
Organised entirely by local volunteers in their spare time, sights over the weekend included a tribute to on hundred years of women's suffrage, Jimi Hendrix and a house of balloons.
The event, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, has become bigger every year and is inspired by and is part of the wider Window Wanderland programme which was set up in Bristol in 2015 by artist Lucy Reeves Khan.
Strathbungo organiser Sarah Reid said: "It was an amazing turn out, there was thousands of people walking through the streets and hundreds of residents had done up their windows.
"The atmosphere was great and luckily the weather stayed dry too.
“Strathbungo is the ideal place to have the Window Wanderland because there’s so much community spirit.
“There were displays that had been done by neighbours in different tenements which covered the whole building.
“We had some amazing displays including a man playing Jimi Hendrix for hours at his window and a travelling theatre."
