South Korean President Moon was invited to Pyongyang a day after the Olympic opening ceremony, not on the day of opening ceremony.A LEADING North Korean envoy has said his country is willing to open talks with the United States.
Kim Yong Chol, whom Seoul believes masterminded two attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans, was in South Korea for the end of the Olympics.
He said North Korean leader Kim
Jong-un wanted to improve ties with
Washington and had “ample intentions of holding talks” with its rival, according to the South’s presidential office.
He made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is eager to engage the North after one of the most hostile periods in recent years on the Korean Peninsula.
Mr Moon, who was invited a day after
the opening ceremonies to Pyongyang for
a summit with Kim Jong Un, also said
Washington and Pyongyang should quickly meet to “fundamentally solve” the stand-off.
Mr Kim later sat in the VIP box at
Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang for the Olympic closing ceremonies, just feet away from Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and the top US military commander on the peninsula, General Vincent Brooks.
The former anti-Seoul military intelligence chief watched K-pop divas and
fireworks and stood for the South Korean national anthem.
Even the faintest possibility of diplomacy will be welcomed by many. But there will also be widespread scepticism among conservatives in Seoul and Washington, with many wondering if the North is simply looking for economic relief after a series of increasingly tough international sanctions for its illicit weapons programmes or more time to develop those weapons.
Mr Moon has yet to accept the North’s invitation for a summit, but he has advocated engagement with Pyongyang his entire
political career.
He must first strike a balance with
Washington, which has a policy meant to isolate and sanction the North until it agrees to give up its nuclear weapons. Some
observers believe Pyongyang is trying to drive a wedge to win concessions from Seoul.
Mr Kim was head of the North’s military intelligence when the 2010 attacks on South Korea took place and is currently a vice- chairman of the ruling party’s central committee tasked with inter-Korea relations.
With decades of experience, he is one of the most powerful people in the North’s ruling regime. Seoul decided to temporarily take him off a blacklist to allow the visit.
South Korea is hoping to ease tensions by allowing the North to participate in the games and send senior delegations.
Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, attended the opening ceremony in an historic first – no member of the ruling Kim family had ever travelled to the South before. She invited Mr Moon to a summit with her brother in Pyongyang. The delegation to the closing ceremony was expected to follow up on that invitation while in South Korea.
