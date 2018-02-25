A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man in Ibrox at the weekend.
Police said that James Watt had been the victim of a "violent and targeted" attack after he was found dead at a flat on Copland Quadrant at around 10.20pm on Friday February 23.
They said the 40-year-old was last seen around 1pm on Brighton Place, Glasgow, on the day he died and are trying to trace his final movements.
Detective Chief Inspector Suzie Chow at the Major Investigations Team (West) said: “We are keen to speak to a man who was in the company of James on Brighton Place who is described as white, 5ft 8/9, between 25-34 years old, clean shaven with short dirty fair hair.
"He was wearing a pringle style long-sleeved jumper which was light blue or grey in colour with diamonds on the front and dark coloured trousers.
“We would encourage this man to come forward as he may have information that can help us in the investigation."
Relatives have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
