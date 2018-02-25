SCOTTISH ministers are reviewing the funding they give to international aid charities in light of recent sex abuse scandals.

Charities have been ordered to “get their houses in order” in the wake of a string of allegations against organisations such as Oxfam and Save the Children.

Senior figures at Oxfam have been accused of using prostitutes in disaster-hit areas of Haiti.

Now the Scottish Government wants reassurances that those charities with bases in Scotland have safeguards in place.

Chris Law, the SNP’s international development spokesman at Westminster, insisted charities had to know there would be “consequences”.

He said: “We have heard a lot of apologies. Saying sorry is one thing but we really need to know what safeguards – or lack of safeguards – are in place.

“This has been going on for a long time and my feeling is this is far wider and far deeper than the first few agencies we have heard about.

“The Scottish Government will be looking at all their procedures and will be robust. The charities cannot be allowed to undermine public confidence.

“They have to know there are consequences. Now the genie is out of the bottle, they have to get their houses in order. Actions speak louder than words.”

It comes after it emerged charity watchdogs had raised concerns over a potential “conflict of interest” at Save the Children, where chief executive Kevin Watkins has ordered a review into sexual harassment by senior figures.

The Charity Commission said Mr Watkins was a trustee at the time of the claims, and should not be “marking his own homework”.

Former Save the Children executive Brendan Cox – husband of murdered MP Jo Cox – has also been accused of sexual assault.

International development minister Alasdair Allan MSP confirmed he would hold talks with charities this week.

He said: “I will attend a meeting with international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and open a discussion on safeguarding and how improvements could be made.

“I have also written to all international NGOs to seek discussions on their safeguarding policies to protect vulnerable groups and we are in the process of reviewing all applicants with live funding applications.

“We are also in regular dialogue with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) and the UK Government on its own activity on these matters.

“The Scottish Government will also take part in forthcoming discussions at the Safeguarding Summit in March which will be co-hosted by the UK Government.

“The outcome of these discussions will inform decisions on how we continue to take this matter forward.”