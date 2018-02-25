A drugs probe has been launched after six teenagers were taken to hospital in Ayrshire following reports they had taking a form of MDMA.

The 13-year-olds were taken to Crosshouse Hospital with police issuing a warning about tablets bearing an owl logo believed to contain the substance.

On Saturday February 24, Police in Ayrshire said that around 6.25pm three of teenagers had become unwell and taken to the hospital.

A further three, also aged 13, were also taken to the same hospital shortly afterwards with similar symptoms.

All six children were kept in hospital overnight for observations.

Police said they believed the teenagers, who all knew each other, may have taken a type of MDMA, which is more commonly known as Ecstasy when sold in tablet form.

Detective Inspector Fraser Normansell, said: "Police were informed of six children who had been taken to Crosshouse Hospital after taking unwell.

"One line of enquiry is that they had taken a type of MDMA tablet, believed to be red, green or brown in colour bearing an owl logo.

"We want to remind the public that any drug can be dangerous and that you are putting your health at risk if you do take anything unknown to you.

"Anyone who feels unwell, or knows anyone who appears unwell after taking these substances should seek medical treatment as soon as possible."

At the end of last month, three people, including two teenagers, were taken to hospital after falling ill at a concert in Glasgow apparently as a result of taking Ecstasy.

Police said they were investigating after a 20-year-old man fell ill at a gig of DJ Steve Aoki at the city's O2 Academy on January 30. A boy and girl, both aged 16 also became unwell.