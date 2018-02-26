COMEDIAN and TV personality Fred MacAulay helped Scotland's leading charity for people with learning disabilities and 400 guests raise £107,000
The ENABLE Scotland event at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum helped raise funds to allow the charity to continue providing vital services such as its public information helpline ENABLE Direct, which last year supported over 2,000 families at a point of crisis.
Theresa Shearer, chief executive officer of the charity, said: "Fewer than 11 per cent of people who have a learning disability in Scotland receive formal support.
"The money raised will allow us to reach many more individuals and families who have nowhere else to turn, and provide the lifeline they need to break down the barriers in their lives.
“This would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters at the ball and our heartfelt thanks go to all those who have contributed to its success.”
