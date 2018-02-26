A SCOT arrested in Thailand after attempting to seize his son from his estranged wife and bring him home to Edinburgh is months away from becoming a father again.

Jodie Smith, also known as Joe, was arrested as he tried to fly from a Bangkok airport with his nine-year-old son Joleon on Wednesday.

He is said to have travelled to Thailand with Sean Felton, founder of Abducted Angels, an English-based charity which describes itself as being “focused on re-uniting parents with abducted children”.

Both are understood to be in custody at Sakon Nakhon Prison, 400 miles north of Bangkok.

Mr Smith, 41, is accused of abduction and trespassing. He denies the allegations and his family has now launched an online campaign aimed at raising £5000 to help fight his case.

His partner Vik Farquharson, of Gorebridge, Midlothian, appealed for support on her Facebook page yesterday, adding: “This man needs to be here with his family and soon to be new baby.

“My poor boy has been arrested and put in a Thai jail for trying to bring his laddie home when his mum abducted him to Thailand. We have no idea of conditions and no way of contacting him.

“I’m in shock. Absolutely devastated. Literally living hell.”

It’s understood the couple’s baby is due to be born in August.

According to a crowdfunding site set up to raise funds for his legal case, Mr Smith’s estranged wife, named as Jintra Jummaimuang, left Scotland with their son in November, apparently despite Mr Smith’s wishes.

It claims: “He was absolutely devastated and feared he'd never see his son again as she refused any contact or to take any calls.

“In February 2018 he flew to Thailand to try to find Joleon. When he tracked him down to a remote village he was being cared for by his 10-year-old aunt and had a nasty foot injury.

“He also asked his father to bring him home to the UK.”

The crowdfunding page claims Mr Smith’s son has a British passport and is a British citizen.

Mr Smith’s 67-year-old mother, Lidia Smith, of South Queensferry, told one Sunday newspaper: “Jodie has been beside himself ever since Jintra took Joleon, wondering where he is and if he will see him again.

“He tracked them down to a remote part of north Thailand via Facebook and he decided to fly there when she refused to take his calls.

“Our hearts are breaking.”

Christine Jardine, the Lib Dem MP for the family’s Edinburgh West constituency, said: “Mr Smith’s mother contacted me and I have been in touch with the Foreign Office. They are speaking to the family and have got consulate support for them in Thailand.

“They are getting all the official support and assistance that you would hope British citizens could be offered while abroad in these circumstances.

“I will be keeping in touch with the family to point them in the right direction. It is incredibly difficult for all involved.”

It’s believed Mr Smith and his former wife married in Britain and their son was born here.

According to one report, Mr Smith obtained a temporary custody order in January which ruled his son should be returned to Scotland.