A Glasgow screening service which spots patients at risk of deadly inherited heart conditions could be boosted by funding set up in memory of Sir David Frost’s son.

The broadcaster’s eldest son, Miles, died of a hidden heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in 2015 aged 31. The same condition claimed the life of Motherwell and Celtic footballer Phil O’Donnell, 35, who collapsed during a match in December 2007.

The West of Scotland Genetic Service at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is one of six Specialist Inherited Cardiac Condition clinics across the UK which already receives support from the Miles Frost Fund.

Now the Fund is set to release further money to be used to identify and support patients at risk, after hitting its £1.5m fundraising target just two years after it launched.

As well as funding additional genetic testing centres, money is to be made available for 14 new Miles Frost Fund/BHF specialist cardiac genetic nurses, genetic counsellors and family history co-ordinators, with capacity to support an additional 800 people each year. The precise location of where the funds are to be distributed, has not yet been confirmed.

The British Heart Foundation estimates that up to 120,000 people across the UK could be living with HCM, while 600,000 could be carrying a similar faulty gene that puts them at high risk of having a cardiac arrest or heart attack.

HCM leads to the muscular wall of the heart - the myocardium - becoming thickened, making the heart muscle stiff and it harder to pump blood around the body.

A child with a parent with HCM has a 50% chance of inheriting the condition.

Sir David Frost died from a heart attack at the age of 74 in 2013. His post-mortem found the disease was present, however his family were unaware and his sons, Miles, Wilf and George were not tested at the time. The link was only made four months after Miles’s death.

The family said: “Miles' death was absolutely devastating for all the family. But what made it all the more tragic was finding out that it could have been avoided.

“That knowledge motivated us to launch the Miles Frost Fund to raise money and awareness relating to inherited heart conditions, especially HCM.

“We are proud to have reached the £1.5 million target that we set with the British Heart Foundation and delighted to see that money already at work across the UK so that other families have access to testing and don't go through the same heartache that we did.

“We hope that by launching these services, many lives will be saved in Miles' memory.”

BHF Professor Hugh Watkins, of the BHF Centre of Research Excellence at the University of Oxford, helped set up the first genetic testing service for HCM in the UK.

He said: "The consequences of failing to identify those at risk of HCM can be fatal.

“It's vital that immediate family members of those affected by HCM are referred for testing, and through this improved service and the support of the Miles Frost Fund we can help hundreds more families.”