LABOUR will back entering a customs union with the European Union after Brexit – as it pledged to form a “new and strong relationship” with the single market.

In a major speech today, Jeremy Corbyn is expected to announce a shift in policy that will put clear distance between his party and the Conservatives.

It comes as the stand-off between the Scottish and UK governments over a so-called Brexit “power grab” intensified ahead of Theresa May’s visit to Scotland later this week.

Mrs May’s deputy David Lidington accused the SNP of seeking to “split” the country, leaving the UK’s economy “disjointed”.

Mr Lidington said there was now a “presumption” that more than 100 devolved powers would return to Holyrood from Brussels after Brexit – but insisted some would continue to apply across all four nations.

Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell said the comments showed the “the cat is out of the bag” when it comes to Downing Street’s intentions.

He said: “The Tories have now made it crystal clear they want to take control of some of these devolved powers as part of their plan for a disastrous hard Brexit outside the EU single market and customs union.

“This raises some very troubling questions for issues such as food standards and environmental protection. And if, for example, a proposed future trade deal involved healthcare, could Scotland be forced down the same route as England and made to open up our health service to private providers?

“We have made clear that we are not opposed in principle to common frameworks where a case can be made, but these must be agreed on the basis of genuine mutual consent.

“What happens to the powers of the Scottish Parliament which are currently subject to EU law, must be for Holyrood to decide and not Westminster.”

Mrs May will address the Scottish Conservative party conference later this week, where last year she pledged to rewrite the devolution settlement after Brexit.

The latest row comes as Mr Corbyn sets out his party’s Brexit position in a major speech in Coventry today, where he will insist it “does not inevitably spell doom for our country”.

Arguing Britain needs a “bespoke relationship of its own” with the EU, he will call for “a new and strong relationship with the single market that includes full tariff-free access and a floor under existing rights, standards and protections”.

He will add: "That new relationship would need to ensure we can deliver our ambitious economic programme, take the essential steps to upgrade and transform our economy, and build an economy for the 21st century that works for the many, not the few.

"So we would also seek to negotiate protections, clarifications or exemptions, where necessary, in relation to privatisation and public service competition directives, state aid and procurement rules and the posted workers directive."

Mr Corbyn is expected to back entering a customs union with the EU, but now faces a growing revolt from within his own ranks over claims he is not going far enough.

An alliance of more than 80 senior figures called on Mr Corbyn to back staying in the single market “for the sake of building a better Britain”.

They said parliamentary arithmetic meant the UK’s “continued participating in a customs union and the single market is now in the Labour party’s hands”.

Meanwhile, Scottish leader Richard Leonard will come under similar pressure at his first party conference next week, as ten constituency Labour parties (CLPs) demanded he back remaining in the single market.

Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray – who signed the statement, alongside other Scottish politicians including Glasgow City Council Labour leader Councillor Frank McAveety – said party members in his CLP were “making their voices heard”.

He added: “Given the strength of feeling among ordinary members, it’s vital that we debate this at conference.

“If we are to leave the EU, the least-worst option for limiting the damage caused by Brexit is to remain as a participant in the single market and customs union.”