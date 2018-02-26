Embargoed to 0001 Monday February 26 - The impact of poverty on pupils' attainment at school is to be examined by MSPs.

The Scottish Parliament's Education and Skills Committee has announced it will explore the issue in a new inquiry.

The committee will also look at the effectiveness of measures being carried out in Scottish schools to counter the impact of poverty, such as free school meals, after school clubs and youth work.

MSPs on the panel say they now want to hear from parents, young people, teachers and school staff, as well as those who work with families in poverty, to find out what is and is not working.

Responses should be sent to the committee by Monday March 22 and it is expected to begin taking evidence in mid-April.

Committee convener James Dornan, an SNP MSP, said: "There is little doubt about the difference education can make to the lives of our children and young people. But for all too many, the chance to fully reach their potential can be affected by the poverty they experience.

"We know that there will be huge amounts of work happening across the country to give Scotland's children and young people the best chance to achieve. We want to hear about this work and the practical impact that this has. We also want to hear about the barriers that are faced in this work every day and how these could be overcome.

"It is clear that there will be no easy answers to how we mitigate the effects of poverty. It is important that we listen to the people affected and hard-working professionals to find out how we can make it easier for the valuable work that takes place across the country to succeed and for effective approaches to be shared nationally."