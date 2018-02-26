Passengers on one of the country’s busiest commuter routes are facing overcrowding as ScotRail cuts the number of carriages on some rush-hour trains.

The rail operator is reducing the number of carriages on the Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via Falkirk High service as some trains on that route have reached the end of their lease and are being transferred to operators elsewhere in the UK.

ScotRail said that once its new electric Hitachi Class 385 trains enter service it will return to full capacity.

