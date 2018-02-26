The “Beast from the East” may put additional strain on an already “grave” situation in the NHS, senior medics have warned.

The Society for Acute Medicine, which represents hospital specialists in acute medicine, said it had “great concern” for the NHS in the week ahead as snowy conditions grip the country.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society, said: “The onset of a spell of extremely cold weather is of great concern for acute medical units who are already struggling with the widely reported stresses of this winter.

