A LONG-delayed crackdown on cheap booze in Scotland will start with an initial minimum price of 50p per unit of alcohol, it has been announced.

Health Secretary Shona Robison confirmed the SNP government planned to introduce the pioneering public health measure using the 50p rate it first proposed in 2012.

The rate will be recommended to the Scottish Parliament, with MSPs expected to endorse it and minimum unit pricing beginning on May 1.

Scotland will then become the first country in the world to introduce a minimum unit price.

The policy is intended to cut down on problem drinking by increasing the price of low-cost, high-strength alcohol such as cider and vodka sold in shops and supermarkets.

With 1265 alcohol-related deaths in 2016, the government estimates MUP will cut deaths by around 400 and alcohol-related hospital admissions by 8250 in the first five years.

Health sec @ShonaRobisonhas confirmed it, MUP will be 50p. — Scottish Grocer (@scottishgrocer) February 26, 2018

In future, the price of alcohol will be directly proportional to its strength.

A 12.5 per cent strength bottle of wine will cost at least £4.69, a bottle of strong cider at 5.3 per cent at least £4.67, and a 70cl bottle of 40 per cent whisky at least £14.

The policy had been tied up in legal challenges led by the Scotch Whisky Association for five years, but in November the UK Supreme Court endorsed it as a public health measure.

Ms Robison’s confirmed the price per unit as the Scottish Government published the findings of a public consultation on implementing the change.

Almost three-quarters of respondents expressing a view backed a 50p rate, although some organisations said the passage of time and inflation meant a higher rate would be better.

The Royal Society of Edinburgh said a 70p rate would “reflect a greater degree of ambition”.

It stated: “It is our view that taking into account inflation and other prices rises, the minimum unit price for alcohol could be set at 60p.

"An increase to 60p could be feasible, reflect the changes to the economy since 2011, and could be supported by a majority in the Scottish Parliament.

"A rise to a rate of 70p would reflect a greater degree of ambition and might also be supported and would have a larger effect on the consumption of alcohol and on inequalities of outcomes.

"We have concerns that the 50p rate proposed in 2011 will be introduced now and remain for a further five years, by which time its real value and therefore the effective of MUP will be considerably reduced."

But Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP) said a 50p rate was still "proportionate for now", and would increase the price of the very cheapest drinks such as wide cider and supermarket own-brand vodkas.

The health campaigners also “civic society has reached a consensus” on a 50p rate.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association said setting MUP at 50p would "impact around half of all products on the shelf".

Scottish Health Secretary Shona Robison says 50p MUP will ‘save thousands of lives’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Robison said: “I am grateful to everyone who took the time to respond to the consultation on our proposed minimum price per unit of alcohol and I am happy to confirm that we will be moving forward with our recommendation of 50 pence.

“With alcohol on sale today in some places at just 16 pence per unit, we have to tackle the scourge of cheap, high-strength drink that causes so much damage to so many families. This move will save thousands of lives.”

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar said MUP was not a “silver bullet” to fix the harmful relationship many people had with alcohol, and said the root causes also had to be examined.

He said: “As it stands the implementation of minimum unit pricing is set to hand the supermarkets a multi-million pound profit windfall.

“We believe that money should be clawed back and reinvested in improving public health.

“The legal provisions to enact a social responsibility levy have existed for seven years now, but SNP ministers have left them gathering dust on a shelf.

“The time has come to consider the levy as a way to tackle inequality and ill health. The SNP should not be afraid to stand up to big business when it comes to Scotland's health.”

The Scottish Greens said 50p per unit was not enough and urged the SNP to reconsider.

MSP Alison Johnstone MSP said: “It’s great we’re in a position to implement MUP. But it’s a concern that Scottish Ministers are not taking inflation into account, and there’s a risk that setting a 50p-a-unit rate won’t have the necessary impact.

“After years of being stalled by big drinks firms, it is essential we do not allow this vital piece of public health policy to be watered down.

“If parliament does agree to a 50p rate, it must also agree to revisit it within two years.”

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie called for a 60p unit price, arguing a 50p rate would now only affect half of alcoholic drinks, instead of the three-quarters when it was first proposed.

He said: "In excess, alcohol wrecks lives, families and communities. Low prices for decades have increased that harm caused in Scotland.

"Inflation has eroded the value of the original minimum price during the years that this policy has been caught up in the courts. That is one of the reasons why Scottish Liberal Democrats pressed the Scottish Government to introduce a higher rate but ministers have bottled it.

“With hospitalisations on the rise, we need to see the Scottish Government do far more to tackle the scourge of alcohol abuse.”



