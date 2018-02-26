BRITAIN under Labour would only enter a customs union with the European Union if it had “a say” in future trade deals, Jeremy Corbyn has insisted as he set out more detail on his party’s Brexit policy.

In a keynote speech, the Labour leader also appealed to Tory rebels to defy Theresa May and join Labour in a parliamentary vote to stay in a customs union following the two-year transition period.

Mr Corbyn, speaking in Coventry, said: “Labour would seek to negotiate a new comprehensive UK-EU customs union to ensure that there are no tariffs with Europe and to help avoid any need for a hard border in Northern Ireland.

“But we are also clear that the option of a new UK customs union with the EU would need to ensure the UK has a say in future trade deals. A new customs arrangement would depend on Britain being able to negotiate agreement of new trade deals in our national interest.

“Labour would not countenance a deal that left Britain as a passive recipient of rules decided elsewhere by others. That would mean ending up as mere rule takers,” explained the party leader.

He then made an appeal to Tory rebels to side with Labour in backing membership of a new customs union with the EU27; if this were to happen, then it is possible opposition parties could defeat the Government in a vote on an upcoming key piece of Brexit legislation.

“I appeal to MPs of all parties, prepared to put the people’s interests before ideological fantasies, to join us in supporting the option of a new UK customs union with the EU, that would give us a say in future trade deals,” insisted Mr Corbyn.

But in response, Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, accused the Labour leader of a “cynical attempt to try and frustrate the Brexit process and play politics with our country's future; all the while, betraying millions of Labour voters”.

The Scot accused Labour of peddling a confused policy, which did not respect the result of the 2016 referendum and would be bad for jobs and wages, leaving Britain unable to sign up to comprehensive free trade deals.

"This is another broken promise by Labour,” declared Dr Fox. “Only the Conservatives are getting on with delivering what British people voted for, taking back control of our laws, borders and money," he added.

Boris Johnson tweeted: "Crumbling Corbyn betrays Leave voters - and all because he wants to win a commons vote. Cynical and deluded."

The Foreign Secretary added: "Corbyn's Brexit plan would leave UK a colony of the EU - unable to take back control of our borders or our trade policy. White flag from labour before talks even begin."

The SNP’s Angus MacNeill, who chairs the Commons International Trade Committee, also took to social media to say: "So in Labour's equivalent of Tory line ‘Brexit for Britain.’ Corbyn trots out ‘Brexit for Jobs’ & ‘Brexit for all our people.’ He really is as meaningful as Theresa May on EU...UK has woeful leadership and options. #EndDaysofUK."

He added: "Corbyn's Fantasy Customs Union - where u have exemptions, clarifications, no tariffs, reg choice with no basis in reality or our neighbours knowing."

However, trade unions and business leaders welcomed Mr Corbyn's speech although directors stressed how there were still some unanswered questions.

Len McCluskey for Unite said: "Jeremy Corbyn has shown that people really do have a choice on Brexit.

"On the one hand, there is Labour which has pledged to build on the trading arrangements presently supporting millions of jobs in this country. A Corbyn government will also make it a priority to tackle the greedy bosses who have abused migrant workers to undermine employment conditions and attack the rate for the job.

"On the other hand, there are the Tories who are quite clearly putting their own party interests above those of the nation."

Paul Everitt, Chief Executive of ADS, the trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors, said: "A customs union with the EU is a practical solution that would put businesses in the best possible position to compete after Brexit.

"We welcome the position set out by the Leader of the Opposition today that Labour will support a customs union with the EU and stay in important EU agencies."

But Stephen Martin for the Institute of Directors noted that while Labour had “firmed up their position on customs,” there were still many unanswered questions from both Labour and the Conservatives about the UK's future relationship with EU and this was making it hard for businesses to plan.

"As with everything about the Brexit process, extracting detailed and specific answers on the future trade arrangements from our political leaders has been a slow and laborious process," he said.

Tim Roache, General Secretary of the GMB union, said: "The Government's approach to Brexit would have a negative impact on many industries where our members work.

"By committing to a customs union, Labour is showing clear leadership that would safeguard our ports, transport firms and manufacturing sectors."

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the CBI, said: "The Labour leader's commitment to a customs union will put jobs and living standards first by remaining in a close economic relationship with the EU.

"It will help grow trade without accepting freedom of movement or payments to the EU.

"Importantly, a customs union will go part of the way to providing a real-world solution to the Irish border question that is of such urgent concern to the people and firms of Northern Ireland. But businesses have their eyes wide open on Labour's overall rhetoric on re-nationalisation.

"If Labour turns its back on good collaboration between the Government and the private sector - putting vital sectors solely in the hands of politicians - public services, infrastructure and taxpayers will ultimately pay the price.”

She added: "The CBI will continue to engage with the Labour Party to find better solutions to the shared challenges we face."

Frances O'Grady, leader of the TUC< said: "The Labour leader's speech was a welcome step forwards.

“It provided some of the answers working people need on how their jobs, rights and livelihoods will be protected, and it exposed the threat to manufacturing jobs from the Government's red line on a customs union."

Mr Corbyn’s speech came as the UK Cabinet prepared for a Thursday meeting where they will finalise the Government's position ahead of a major Brexit speech from Mrs May on Friday.

Her spokesman said: "The Government will not be joining a customs union. We want to have the freedom to sign our own trade deals and to reach out into the world."