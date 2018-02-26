Starbucks is to charge customers 5p to use a paper cup at some of its stores.
The three-month trial, which is taking place at 35 London stores based across the city, the west end and west London, is part of a drive by the coffee chain to cut down on single-use paper cups.
Proceeds from the 5p charge will be donated to environmental charity and behaviour change experts, Hubbub. It is also tracking the impact of the charge on customer behaviour, helping to reduce waste and encourage the use of reusable cups.
Loading article content
It comes as Starbucks-commissioned research found that 48% of people surveyed said they would carry a reusable cup which would help save money and reduce waste.
Simon Redfern of Starbucks Europe said: “We’re hoping that this charge will remind customers to rethink their use of single-use plastic-lined cups, as it has with plastic bags.
“We’ve offered a reusable cup discount for 20 years, with only 1.8% of customers currently taking up this offer, so we’re really interested in working with Hubbub to see how this charge could help to change behaviour and help to reduce waste.”
Starbucks has offered a £1 reusable cup to customers since 2014.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.