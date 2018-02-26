LIFTING hundreds of thousands of Scots children out of poverty will require “significant” investment in social security, the SNP government’s independent advisers have warned.

In its first report, the Poverty and Inequality Commission said ministers would need to spend heavily to meet “extremely challenging” targets on slashing child poverty by 2030.

It said increasing the child element of universal credit would be highly cost-effective, but also that there was no single solution, and work was needed to help parents into work, address housing costs and improving people’s quality of life.

“There is a long way to go from where we are now in Scotland to reach the child poverty targets,” it said.

“Meeting the Scottish child poverty targets will require a significant increase in the amount of money going to households where children are currently growing up in poverty."

The Child Poverty Action group said ministers had “no time to waste”.

The Commission made 40 recommendations to ministers on how they could address four targets on child poverty set down by the Child Poverty (Scotland) Act 2017.

These include reducing the number of children in relative poverty (in households below 60 per cent of average income after housing costs) from 26 to 10 per cent by 2030.

The report stressed this was extremely “ambitious”, given the level has not been lower than 19 per cent in more than 20 years, with 260,000 children currently affected.

Even the most efficient social security measure - topping up the child element of universal credit - would cost £360m a year to lift 45,000 children out of relative poverty.

Hitting the 10 per cent target through devolved social security measures alone would cost £3.8bn a year, something the Commission accepted was “not realistic”.

The report said work was the most effective route out of poverty for many households, but higher employment rates alone would not necessarily address poverty for all children.

For instance, households with young unemployed single parents have the highest rates of child poverty, but these also face a series of barriers to finding work, including flexible hours, affordable childcare, lack of qualifications, poor health and low expectations.

In the short term, the report urged ministers to act immediately to address one barrier to education by setting a minimum level for school clothing grants, which currently range from around £40 to £110, depending on the local authority involved.

The report is intended to inform the first of three government plans on cutting child poverty, which is due out in the spring.

Legislating to set a minimum level was “a specific area where the Scottish Government could act now to make a different to children living in poverty,” the Commission said.

Commission chair Douglas Hamilton said ministers had to be “realistic" about the scale of the challenge and focus resources.

He said: “New social security powers will need to be used to help reach the targets and the Government needs to be clear the extent to which it is prepared to introduce new benefits or top-up existing ones. Benefits are not the answer alone, however.

“More needs to be done to support parents into work and to progress in work while finding new ways to reduce housing costs for the poorest households.”

“Work will be the most effective route out of poverty for many households, but higher employment alone will not necessarily address child poverty for all children. In-work poverty has been rising in recent years with nearly two-thirds of children who are in poverty living in a household where someone is in some form of employment. As well as supporting parents to gain employment, the plan also needs to consider action that will address issues such as wages, hours, security, training, quality and opportunities to progress.”

John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group, said: “With families facing huge financial pressures as wages stagnate and UK benefits are slashed, Ministers have absolutely no time to lose in making the investment need to boost family incomes.

“With clear proposals on the table Ministers must now act if they are serious about making serious inroads into the shocking levels of poverty that undermine our children’s futures.

“Using new powers to top up family benefits is absolutely key as part of wider action to end child poverty.”

Labour MSP Elaine Smith accused the SNP of “complacency” in tackling child poverty.

She said: “Labour would use the new powers to increase child benefit by £5 a week. That's a move that would lift 30,000 children out of poverty. We would take action to end the brutal impact of the benefit cap on families across Scotland.

"The Commission is also right to highlight the need for a cross-departmental approach – we need to see better quality housing in the right places and the use of the powers of procurement to drive up wages while ending zero hours contracts."

SNP Equalities Secretary Angela Constance said the report highlighted “many of the challenges” Scotland faced, such as in-work poverty, housing cost, and welfare cuts.

She said: “Those are areas where we are taking action where we can, with the powers we have, and the Commission’s advice provides a strong base to build on.

"The advice makes clear that poverty and inequality cannot be solved through any one portfolio area or policy. I have been working closely with colleagues across government to ensure an approach that delivers action across every aspect of life.

"Ultimately, the advice supports our key aim to reduce and ultimately eradicate child poverty and tackle the deep seated inequalities in our society."