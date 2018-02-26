THE very best of Scotland's hair and beauty industry will be celebrated at The Herald's Look Awards.

Now in its fourth year, this year's event will provide a platform for the country's top companies are contributing to their business while rewarding leading the way.

This year The Look Awards have collaborated with The Scottish Hair and Beauty Show which will be held on Sunday, April 22 and Monday, April 23 at the SEC, Glasgow.

Gary Hackett, Managing Director, Guild Press Limited said: “Scottish Hair & Beauty is proud to support this year’s Look Awards.

"As the only hair and beauty show in Scotland, we believe in supporting members of our industry and recognising the talents of spas, salons and individuals from across the Scottish beauty, aesthetics and hairdressing sectors.”

As part of the collaboration, the hair categories will be judged live at the Look Awards stage on Sunday, April 22.

Also as part of this collaboration, the Great British Barbering Academy (GBBA) are sponsoring the Scotland’s Best Barber Award which will be judged at The Scottish Hair and Beauty Show, SEC, Glasgow on Sunday, April 22nd, and presented by Mike Taylor on the evening of the Look Awards.

Mike Taylor, CEO, GBBA said: "The Great British Barbering Academy are very honoured and excited to be supporting The Look Awards 2018. The Barbering industry is booming at the moment and we are on the lookout for Scotland’s Best Barber."

Supporting the Best Startup Award and the Hair Stylist of the Year award for the fourth year are City of Glasgow College.

Elspeth McCallum, Industry Academy Curriculum Head said: "City of Glasgow College are delighted to be sponsoring the Look Awards again this year, we are so excited with the new live finalist section in conjunction with the Scottish Hair and Beauty Show as it will enable us to showcase the immense talent that this industry has in Scotland. Exciting times ahead."

FakeBake are supporting the Best Use of Social Media category again this year.

Sandra Vaughan, Global Beauty Consultant, Fake Bake said: “Fake Bake are delighted to be sponsoring The Look Awards for the third year in a row. We are always impressed with the calibre of entries and are excited to see what this year will bring. These awards provide an unrivalled platform for beauty businesses in Scotland, recognition at these awards not only strengthens reputation but can boost employee morale and provide you with an edge over your competitors.”

Remi Cachet are supporting the Hair Extension Specialist category this year, Victoria Lynch, founder of Remi Cachet said: “We are proud to be involved with these awards in Scotland to recognise the amazing talent in our industry.

"Having a thorough judging process was really important to us and we are really looking forward to seeing the entries and to showcase the amazing work being created; especially for the hair extension category where we will look at the application work, as well as the finished look to know the winner is truly deserving of the title.”

DERMALUX supporting The Clinic of the Year.

The entry deadline is Wednesday, March 14, 2018 and it is free to enter any number of categories.

For more information on this event, please contact Heather Steven on 0141 302 6018 or at heather.steven@newsquest.co.uk

