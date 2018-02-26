NICOLA Sturgeon will call a second independence referendum in the autumn, the Scottish Secretary has suggested.

David Mundell made the forecast in the handbook for the Scottish Conservative Conference in Aberdeen this week.

His “Westminster Political Report” to party members said Ms Sturgeon was “already back to her old tricks”, despite the SNP’s election losses last June.

“I fear we will face a fresh call for a vote on leaving the UK in the months ahead,” he said.

The First Minister “reset” her March 2017 plan to hold a second referendum by spring 2019 in the wake of her party losing a third of its MPs in the snap general election.

She has promised to update Holyrood on her plans in October.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said a second referendum is “likely” before her mandate expires in 2021, but later admitted she didn’t know when or “whether” she would try to hold one.

Mr Mundell said he expected Ms Sturgeon to push for another vote soon.

He wrote: “Those victories in June stopped Nicola Sturgeon’s dash for a second referendum in its tracks. It was the prize that many of those who voted for us wanted most.

“But I have been dismayed - though not surprised - that she is already back to her old tricks.

“I fear we will face a fresh call for a vote on leaving the UK in the months ahead but I remain as determined as ever to fight back and stand up for the majority of Scots who dread another, damaging bout of constitutional skirmishing.

“Now is the time to pull together, to focus on the most important facing the UK: securing the best possible deal as we leave the EU.

“Not forcing another unwanted independence referendum on the people of Scotland.”

However Ms Sturgeon calling for a referendum would not necessarily secure one.

The UK Government snubbed Holyrood’s last request for the powers to hold one, and Mr Mundell said in June he could see “no circumstances” in which the Tory government would allow a vote before the 2021 Scottish election.

It would be “unfair on the people of Scotland” before Brexit had played out, he told the BBC.

Elsewhere in his conference report, Mr Mundell praised Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson as “Scotland’s most popular politician” and said the party was “lucky to have her”.

However he had faint praise for Theresa May, saying merely that she had made “good progress” by achieving agreement on the first phase of Brexit negotiations.

In her handbook message, Ms Davidson didn’t mention Mrs May at all.

Instead, she focused on “slipping” standards in health and education, and a “lagging” economy, saying: “It’s clear the SNP government are failing.”

She added: “All of this is taking place under the shadow of Nicola Sturgeon’s threat to put Scotland through another independence referendum. Scotland deserves better than this.”

In contrast, in her introduction, Mrs May thanked Ms Davidson for helping to lead the Tories to a “historic breakthrough in Scotland” last year.

She said the 13 Scots Tory MPs had, “in less than a year in Westminster... achieved more for Scotland than the SNP - including helping to secure an additional £2bn of extra spending power for Scotland in the Budget.”

She also said her “personal commitment to protecting and strengthening our precious Union of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland” was “stronger than ever”.

Fostering a more united country meant getting a Brexit deal for the whole UK, she said.

The handbook also reveals Ms Davidson is due to speak on Friday, when her speech is likely to eclipsed by Mrs May’s speech outlining the UK government’s plan for Brexit.