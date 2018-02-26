A STIRLING Albion coach is due to appear in court today charged with "a number of sexual offences".

News of the appearance was the catalyst for the suspension of the club chairman Stuart Brown, its owners have confirmed.

Police confirmed a 21-year-old man was reported for ‘indecent communications’ in February last year.

Action was taken against Mr Brown (above), after the Scottish League Two club's owners claimed they were not told about charges against youth development coach Alexander Robertson which emerged in 2016.

The 21-year-old is due before Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday on the allegations.

Stirling Albion Supporters’ Trust (SAST), the club owners, say the coach has remained suspended.

An SAST source said news of the allegations had come "as a real shock to us".

But the SAST say they were only made aware of the allegations and subsequent police investigation a matters of days ago, as it emerged the case was coming to court.

It is understood that as a result the SAST had as of Monday still not had confirmed even the name of the coach or the extent of the allegations.

It has launched an independent inquiry into the "chronology of events to determine why it was not promptly informed".

The Trust say that at that time, club officials had even notified and sought advice from the Scottish Football Association.

It said the Mr Brown, who is also the club's operations director, has been suspended "while the inquiry is ongoing".

An SAST spokesman added: "It is important to make clear that there is no suggestion that either Mr Brown or any other club official has acted illegally or colluded in these alleged offences.

"We note that the club’s child protection policy was reviewed internally in August 2017 to the satisfaction of the youth department.

"However, SAST will now additionally arrange for a thorough independent review of all child protection protocols within the Stirling Albion football family."

The club, in a statement, did not refer to the suspension of the chairman but said it recognises the "seriousness of the accusations levelled at one of our suspended youth development coaches."

It also did not divulge how many alleged victims there were A club spokesman said: "As soon as the matter was brought to the club's attention, our Child Protection and Wellbeing Policy was triggered and followed stringently."

The club said it sought advice from the Scottish Football Association Child Protection Department to "ensure all national guidance in place at the time was followed".

The spokesman added: "Our duty of care to all involved with Stirling Albion does not waver, and we continue to offer support to all those involved."

A Judiciary of Scotland spokesman said that the allegations relate to "a number of sexual offences" but could not detail anything further.

The Crown Office could not detail the charges, saying they are "not yet in the public domain and will be available after the case has called".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland charged a now 21-year-old man in connection with indecent communications, which were reported on 9th February 2017.

“A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”