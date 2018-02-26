After bidding farewell to her makers on the Clyde, the HMS Forth has reached her new home base in Portsmouth.
The vessel -- the first of the Royal Navy’s next-generation Offshore Patrol ships -- arrived in her official home city ahead of her deployment as a state-of-the-art warship.
She is the first of five new Royal Navy vessels designed for counter-piracy, anti-smuggling, fishery protection, border patrol, counter terrorism and maritime defence duties.
Loading article content
They will become the Royal Navy’s "eyes and ears around the UK", helping to safeguard fishing stocks and are capable of deploying to the Mediterranean and Caribbean to safeguard the UK’s interests around the world.
With her deployment. the HMS Forth will act as the frontline defence of the Falklands Island -- the furthest flung post of the British navy.
Commander Officer Bob Laverty will take her to the South Atlantic to replace HMS Clyde, which he used to command.
He said: “It’s huge a privilege to be the first commanding officer of HMS Forth and I am delighted to be the first bringing to bring her into Portsmouth.
"These ships are vastly more capable and can provide the Royal Navy with a range of flexibility from fishery protection to deploying overseas on counter-smuggling operations and protecting British Overseas Territories.”
The remaining four new offshore patrol vessels, called the Trent, Medway, Tamar and Spey, are expected to be active by 2020.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.