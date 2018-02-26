A wife honeymooning in America has become the fifth Briton to die along with her new husband following a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon.

Ellie Milward, 29, failed to regain consciousness in the Las Vegas hospital she had been receiving treatment in, the Foreign Office said.

It follows the death of her husband Jonathan Udall just days ago in the same hospital, the University Medical Centre, due to complications from his burns.

Her family said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of our daughter Eleanor Udall (nee Milward) as a result of the injuries she sustained in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash on 10 February, 2018."

They added: "The family are exceedingly grateful for everything done by rescue services and volunteers in the Canyon, and throughout the last two weeks by the exceptional staff at UMC."

A post on Monday by friend Chris Tucker, the founder of a Just Giving page set up to help the couple, read: "It deeply saddens me once more to update this page.

"Yesterday Ellie lost her battle to her injuries, the only consolation I can muster is that she is no longer in pain and is, I hope, with Jon.

"The continued support to this page is heartwarming during this tragic time. May we never forget this wonderful couple."

The couple's friends, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, died when the Airbus EC130 B4 crashed shortly before sunset on February 10.

They had also been celebrating Stuart Hill's 30th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas.

The helicopter crashed on tribal land in a section of the Grand Canyon outside the national park where air tours are not as highly regulated.

Two others - Jennifer Barham, 39, and pilot Scott Booth, 42 - were also treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report said witnesses saw the helicopter do at least two 360-degree turns before hitting the ground.

Investigators will interview witnesses, survivors, the helicopter operator and manufacturer and others before issuing a full report in at least a year's time.