A DETERMINED youngster has continued to play football every weekend, despite being diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Miren McKenna, nine, was diagnosed with the condition in July 2017 and has suffered from hypermobility since birth.

This did not stop the Celtic fanatic, from Bilston, Midlothian, as she has continued to play the game she loves every weekend and has pledged to raise £1,000 to help others affected by the condition.

The nine-year-old, who plays for Loanhead Miners FC, wants to reach her target before her tenth birthday in May as part of her #MirensMission campaign.

Manager of the Scotland women’s team Shelly Kerr and captain Rachel Corsie have pledged their support to the cause.

Mother Carol-Anne, 37, says that her daughter has been determined to raise as much as she could for other people like her.

She said: “She always has a smile on her face and all the other girls are fantastic because they all accept her.

“I remember when we were in the hospital, she turned to me and said ‘this doesn’t change me mummy, I’m still the same person’. She told me she wanted to raise money for the people in the hospital just like her and that £50 would be a lot of money to give them, but we did a bake sale after one of her games and we got double that.

“As soon as she knew that, Miren was just determined she was going to do £1,000 before her birthday.

“And that is just Miren, it doesn’t really matter what you put in her way, she is so absolutely sure of herself that it is really humbling.”

Miren’s family are organising a race night in May to help the inspirational youngster reach her target.

She was first inspired to play the sport while watching sisters Stephanie, 14, and Kara, 13 and brother Daniel, 11, represent Loanhead at various age groups.

Coach Natalie McDermid, 24, Said: “We’ve had messages of support from players at Liverpool and Bristol City in England too, it is heartwarming to see just how much Miren’s story has really touched so many people across the country. Watching her every week is just inspiring, her conviction not to let anything stand in her way.”

Club secretary Peter Frame, 58, added: “Everyone who comes to watch Miren play has the same reaction, where they think she can’t do it and then she just blows them away.”