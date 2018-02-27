ACTRESS and model Isabella Rossellini has said it felt “unjust” when she was dropped as one of the faces of make-up brand Lancome at the age of 43.
But the Blue Velvet star, 65, has now returned to the company more than 20 years later.
She told the Daily Mail: “I was told advertisements represent women’s dreams, not reality, and that women dream of looking young. So I had to go. It felt very unjust.”
Rossellini, the daughter of screen star Ingrid Bergman, added: “I had all this wonderful experience, but I couldn’t exercise it. Yes, it was painful.”
Two years ago she received a call from Lancome’s new general manager Francoise Lehmann, inviting her back. She said: “I was just so surprised. I said: ‘You let me go at 43 and now I’m 63. I haven’t got any younger’.”
Rossellini said she was convinced to return after they met in person.
She added: “I used to deal with 60-year-old men who were paternalistic and condescending.”
