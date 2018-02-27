THE Victorian icon is to have its girders strengthened and a full facelift, but the revamp also creates the chance to clear the landmark of the clutter that blights it once and for all.

Conservationists say the two years of disruption on another key thoroughfare in Edinburgh city centre could be made a little less painful for residents and road users if it brings a better bridge to navigate by its 2020 completion.

It is proposed the pavement is widened by two feet and unnecessary street obstacles eradicated.

Loading article content