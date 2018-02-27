More than 150 community groups across Scotland are sharing £1.1million of lottery funding.

National Lottery Awards for All Scotland has announced the latest round of organisations to receive grants of up to £10,000.

They include £8,200 for The Not Forgotten Association which will deliver ten concerts for veterans living in care homes across Scotland, and £10,000 for Snow-Camp in Renfrewshire which will provide intensive snow sports and life skills training for young people living in areas of high deprivation.

Edinburgh Limb Loss Association (ELLA), which provides a wide range of support to amputees who live in the city, receives an award of £3,850 which will enable them to continue to run their weekly swimming sessions at the pool in Braidburn School in the city.

The project will be able to help people like James Jarvie, 57 from Edinburgh.

After having his lower left leg amputated following a blood clot in December 2016, he was keen to get back into exercise to help him with his recovery.

He said: "I plucked up the courage to go swimming but it took a while as I had lost a bit of confidence and wasn't going out much. I have been going for a year now as it's still pretty much the only exercise I can do.

"It's really difficult for someone in my position to go to a normal swimming baths as they don't have the necessary equipment or specially trained lifeguards. I know I speak on behalf of everyone at ELLA when I say it's so important to us all to keep this going."

In total 154 groups are receiving National Lottery cash funding totalling £1,116,821.

Other groups receiving funding include £9,100 for Action on Elder Abuse in Fife, which works with older people who have been affected by abuse, and £10,000 for The Factory Skatepark in Dundee which operates an indoor wheel sports centre as a social enterprise.

They will use the funding to develop a sensory room in the centre for use by children who have sensory deprivation.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesman said: "This is National Lottery money in action, reaching into communities across Scotland making a real difference to the people who live there.

"The 154 groups receiving funding today showcases the range of projects that can be funded through this programme and the difference that the smallest amounts of money can make."