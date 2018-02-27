TIME is running out.

There are just 18 working days left for Theresa May to convince Nicola Sturgeon that her flagship Brexit Bill is not a power-grab. March 22 is the deadline by when the UK Government will have to have amended its EU Withdrawal Bill in the House of Lords to satisfy its critics.

David Lidington, the PM’s right-hand man, suggested the UK Government had moved significantly to allay Edinburgh’s fears; namely, that there would be a presumption of devolution on the powers returning from Brussels post Brexit. A “considerable offer,” insisted No 10, given the initial position was all powers had first to go through Westminster.

The only thing is that Whitehall now wants a “safety brake” before common UK-wide frameworks are agreed, so that there is no cross-border divergence on rules and regulations, which could harm the country’s internal market.

Yet this is not acceptable to the First Minister and her colleagues, who still see this as another means of restricting the devolution settlement.

It all boils down to where real political power lies: Westminster or Holyrood?

So having moved, the question now is: will Mrs May move further? If she did, it would be a major climbdown and yet it would remove the threat of a constitutional crisis ie Whitehall pressing on with its bill in the teeth of Holyrood, and probably Cardiff Bay’s, opposition.

From a constitutional viewpoint, this would not look good; Westminster riding roughshod over the wishes of the Scottish Parliament. A boost to the Nationalists’ desire to nudge Scottish public opinion in favour of a second independence referendum.

Interestingly, doubts now appear to be gathering in the minds of Whitehall insiders that, just perhaps, Ms Sturgeon will not come round. One source close to the FM insisted she would "not budge".

Mr Lidington intriguingly raised the prospect for the first time on Monday that if there were no agreement, then the UK Government would put in place “protection” for British businesses but without any detail of what that protection would be. In other words, Whitehall is contingency planning.

If Ms Sturgeon is still digging her heels in come March 22, then it looks inevitable that later in the year, once the final Brexit deal materialises, she will demand a second vote on Scotland’s future.

Of course, the PM has made clear she won’t grant one but if the SNP won a majority in the Holyrood elections in 2021, the die would be cast: indyref2.