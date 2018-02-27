SCOTLAND is set to be hit by a severe Arctic blast as a huge storm dubbed the “beast from the east” sweeps in and brings heavy snow, which is set to bring widespread travel disruption.

The wintry storm from Siberia is set to be one of the most intense in years, with some parts of the country set to see more than a foot of snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Police are expecting a “high risk of disruption” to travel across the country later this week as the heavy snow sweeps in and brings temperatures not seen for nearly a decade.

In pictures: The big Freeze 2010–2011 in pictures

Freezing temperatures are expected, with the Met Office issuing an amber “be prepared” warning for tomorrow covering much of the Lothian and Borders, Forth Valley, Fife, Tayside, Grampian and the eastern Highlands. A yellow warning for snow for most of mainland Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, is in place from early today and will be upgraded to an amber warning for tomorrow and Thursday.

Trains, planes and ferries are all likely to be affected, with some parts of the country set to feel colder than the Arctic Circle with a wind chill that could see parts of Scotland feeling as cold as -15C (5F).

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The weather warnings from the Met Office mean that we’re facing an acute weather challenge over the coming days.

“We’re likely to see significant disruption to the transport network, particularly in the areas affected by the amber warning.”

He added: “I’d ask travellers to consider if they need to make their journeys during the amber warning periods.

“If you do choose to travel during those times, you are very likely to face delays and disruption.”

READ MORE: Tips for driving in the snow

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, head of road policing at Police Scotland, said: “Into Tuesday morning we are expecting a high risk of disruption to travel across the country, in line with the yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

“There could be significant traffic delays so please start to plan your journey now and consider if you really need to travel when conditions are poor.

“The amber weather warning on Wednesday morning will prove particularly challenging and we will continue to give advice on social media and via radio stations so please tune in.”

Alex Burkill of the Met Office said: “I am not looking forward to what’s ahead. But as long as people are informed of what’s coming, they can cut out any unnecessary journeys. If it’s possible, re-arrange travel plans. If you have a journey to make, why not make it Tuesday, rather than Wednesday or Thursday?

“If my boiler is not working, I would get it fixed right now. And please check up on elderly neighbours, who are most vulnerable in bad weather.”

Age Scotland are also calling on people to check in on elderly neighbours during the bad weather.

In pictures: The big Freeze 2010–2011 in pictures

Adam Stachura, the charity’s head of policy, said: “We’d encourage people to keep an eye on their older neighbours, friends and relatives and check if they need any extra help.

“Simply offering to do the shopping or popping in for a cup of tea and a chat could be a real lifeline for someone who is unable to leave their home.”

Snowfall could be so intense, some rural communities could become snowed-in “for several days”, the Met Office has warned.