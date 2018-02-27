SCOTLAND has the beauty, now it needs the industry.

It probably should not be a surprise that, coupled with tax breaks for large film and TV productions, the natural glories of the nation, in particular the Highlands, should still be coveted by film producers and advert creatives.

Scotland can also offer, within comparatively short distance, urban environments of ancient and modern type, of similar use to film makers, two major airports and, usually, a functioning motorway system.

What it cannot offer, as we know by now, is a large and properly equipped film studio complex.

For although Scotland has the views, the castles and the mountains, it also has, as we all know, a capricious climate (and midges).

So although many film productions do shoot here, even more would if they could, when it rains, move into a purpose-built facility and shoot interior scenes, perform post-production, and other elements of film making in reasonably close proximity to the hills and lochs.

It is notable that the three current major film studio projects in various states of planning - in Cumbernauld where Outlander shoots its interiors, in Straiton where the Pentland's studio may be build, outside Edinburgh, or the location where Guardhouse hope to build their studio, are not in the Highlands.

Perhaps given the movie world's interest in the Highlands, one wonders if it would be feasible for someone to invest in a film studio north of the central belt.

The 2014 EKOS consultants report on the issue for Scottish Enterprise notes that the main concentration of crews and facilities are there, in particular in Glasgow.

It also says, interestingly, "the industry is agnostic on the location of a studio so long as basic criteria are met".

These are: good transport links and access to airports (suggesting the central belt again), sufficient scale and size, and away from major sources of noise. The latter consideration, in particular, would be less of a problem in the Highlands.

One wonders if someone, soon, will look north for their studio plans.