NBC and Universal Pictures owner Comcast has made a £22.1 billion takeover approach for Sky in an attempt to trump 21st Century Fox’s efforts to seize full control of the UK broadcaster.

The US media giant behind cable channels MSNBC and CNBC is eyeing a possible cash offer of £12.50 per share, a 16% hike on Fox’s bid of £10.75 a share.

The group wants to snap up a majority stake in the Game Of Thrones broadcaster – more than 50% – and was confident a deal would be given the green light by regulators.

Loading article content