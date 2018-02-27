GANGS of criminals are targeting the homes of wealthy professional Asian families in an affluent Glasgow suburb.

Police Scotland says that a number of homes in Newton Mearns have been broken into in a series of raids, with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cash and high-value jewellery stolen.

Families of Chinese and other Asian descent are among the victims of the break-ins, which are being investigated by a team of detectives.

More than 40 homes have been targeted in the Greater Glasgow area alone.

Residents recently met local politicians and police in the offices of Scottish Conservative MEP, Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, to discuss the situation – with more than a quarter of the break-ins in the suburb affecting Asian families.

Victims spoke of their disquiet over the volume of incidents, saying they are afraid that their families, including children, are vulnerable in their own homes.

Many householders affected are members of the medical profession, including consultants and surgeons who are becoming increasingly worried about leaving their homes while they work long hours.

They praised police efforts to identify the housebreakers, but expressed disquiet that their homes were being targeted during daylight hours.

Baroness Mobarik, who lives in Newton Mearns, said: “It is important that the wider community is aware of what is happening in their neighbourhood and to their neighbours so that everyone is vigilant to anything out of the ordinary.”

She promised a follow-up meeting, to allow residents to receive an update from the police.

Jackson Carlaw MSP, who also attended the meeting, said: “If residents see something suspicious they should call the police, no matter how trivial it may initially seem to them.

“We will be using forthcoming publications to promote this message.”

Paul Masterton MP, for the area, added: “I would like to thank the police for their continued effort in catching the perpetrators and thank local residents for their vigilance.

“As always, if anyone sees anything suspicious it is best to contact the police immediately.

“I and Jackson Carlaw will be sending out material in the coming weeks so residents are made aware of the ongoing situation before a further follow up meeting with the police and residents.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Kennedy said: “The targeting of homes owned predominately by Asian families, including Chinese families, has been identified as a priority for the force.

“Last year, Greater Glasgow Police Division set up a dedicated team of officers to investigate the break-ins and there has already been a significant impact on the people we believe are responsible.

“The team, based at Govan, will continue to pro-actively investigate these crimes supported by high visibility uniformed police patrols in the affected areas.”

As part of the ongoing investigation by Greater Glasgow CID, and as a result of an operation carried out within the Greater Glasgow and Bellshill areas on January 11, an 18-year-old man, three women aged 17, 17 and 21, along with two male youths aged 14 and 15, were arrested in connection with alleged theft by housebreaking.