BORIS Johnson has been mocked for comparing the Northern Ireland Brexit border issue with London’s congestion charge.

The Foreign Secretary dismissed concerns that leaving the EU customs union after Brexit could lead to a hard Irish border by suggesting that crossings of the frontier could be monitored by technology like travel between London boroughs.

Mr Johnson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme "there's no border between Camden and Westminster" as he suggested that goods crossing between the Republic and Northern Ireland could be subject to electronic checks in an apparent reference to the congestion charge.

But his suggestion was dismissed as "willful recklessness" and "unbelievable" by Labour MPs.

And the Liberal Democrats’ Alistair Carmichael said the Secretary of State had once again shown “why he shouldn’t be allowed out of the house to talk about foreign affairs”.

Mr Johnson also said that the CBI business lobby group and Jeremy Corbyn were "wrong" to back a customs union with Brussels, as it would leave Britain a "colony" of the EU in a situation that would be the "worst of all worlds".

The Labour leader’s initiative has set the scene for possible defeat for Theresa May at the hands of Tory rebels and Labour in an upcoming Commons vote on the Trade Bill.

But Mr Johnson said: "You can't suck and blow at once, as they say, we're going to have to come out of the customs union in order to be able to do free trade deals."

And with the EU set to publish a legal document containing commitments to avoid a hard Irish frontier on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary dismissed the suggestion that leaving the tariff-free customs union would see the erection of border posts on the island.

"There's no border between Camden and Westminster but when I was Mayor of London we anaesthetically and invisibly took hundreds of millions of pounds from the accounts of people travelling between those two boroughs without any need for border checks whatever," he declared.

When it was suggested the comparison with the problems facing the Northern Irish border and Brexit was not relevant, Mr Johnson replied: "It's a very relevant comparison because there's all sorts of scope for pre-booking, electronic checks, all sorts of things that you can do to obviate the need for a hard border to allow us to come out of the customs union, take back control of our trade policy and do trade deals."

But in response Labour anti-Brexit MP David Lammy tweeted: "God help us all; this isn't just stupidity and ignorance but wilful recklessness".

He went on: “When I was a young boy we were told to stay away from the Troubles on the Caledonian Rd & marching bands in Regent's Park. The Chalk Farm Peace Agreement has brought peace in our time. People can get the tube from Camden Town to Finsbury Park without being searched at the border."

His Labour colleague Paul Blomfield said: "Stumbling, bumbling @borisjohnson compares north & south of Ireland with Islington & Camden on @r4Today while trying to explain his frictionless border without a Customs Union. Unbelievable!"

A third Labour MP Stella Creasy, who represents Walthamstow in London, wrote: "A foreign secretary who literally has no conception of what foreign actually means - that is what Brexit has brought us to as a nation. Please, please JUST MAKE IT STOP...."

Meanwhile, Mr Carmichael, the former Scottish Secretary, who speaks on Northern Ireland for his party, claimed Mr Johnson had revealed a complete lack of understanding of the complexities and history of the Northern Irish border.

“It is one of the major outstanding issues of Brexit negotiations and one of our most senior Cabinet Ministers hasn’t even bothered to read his briefing notes.

“Peace was brought to Northern Ireland as a result of co-operation across the parties in Britain and Northern Ireland as well as between the UK and Ireland. Comments in recent days questioning that consensus shows that there is nothing that the Brexiteers will not do to achieve their ruinous end.

“As we work our way through the most important negotiations of our modern history it is quite clear that this country is not in safe hands,” added the Orkney and Shetland MP.

Mr Johnson spoke as Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, prepared to give a speech in which he will describe Mr Corbyn's plan to stay in the customs union as "a complete sell-out of Britain's national interests" which will leave the UK in a worse position than it is now.

In the latest of the Cabinet's "road to Brexit" speeches in London, Dr Fox will warn Tory rebels that the arrangement would constrain the UK from taking advantage of future trade opportunities and leave the country as "rule-takers" from Brussels.

But his argument was dismissed by the former top civil servant in his department, who said leaving the customs union to strike free trade deals around the world was like "giving up a three-course meal for the promise of a packet of crisps".

Sir Martin Donnelly, who left his role as permanent secretary at the Department of International Trade last year, said any divergence from Brussels' rules would deal a blow to British services which would not be compensated for through deals with nations such as the US.

He told Today: "You're giving up a three-course meal, which is the depth and intensity of our trade relationships across the European Union and partners now, for the promise of a packet of crisps in the future if we manage to do trade deals outside the European Union which aren't going to compensate for what we're giving up.

"You just have to look at the arithmetic - it doesn't add up I'm afraid."

Mr Johnson made clear he disagreed "very strongly" with Sir Martin "of the Brussels commission", arguing that there was an "insatiable" market for UK services outside the EU.

The Foreign Secretary also rejected reports that the EU was set to demand the European Court of Justice should be the ultimate arbiter in treaty-related disputes as it would not amount to "taking back control".

And he suggested he was growing weary of talking about Brexit, despite leading the Vote Leave campaign in 2016's referendum.

"There's a very good deal to be done. One day we'll be sitting here not talking about Brexit, it's going to be fantastic but one day we will be able to do a deal that reflects what the Prime Minister set out at Lancaster House and Florence and elsewhere, around which the whole Cabinet united last week."

Theresa May is due to make her third set-piece speech on Brexit on Friday when she is expected to address the issue of a customs union.