BARELY a third of witnesses to Holyrood’s committees are women, according to new research which has prompted an action plan to improve the gender balance.

Commissioned by the parliament itself, the report found women made up 35.9 per cent of witnesses in 2015/16, compared to 25.1 per cent in the first year of devolution, 1999/00.

In the first 10 months of 2016/17, women accounted for 37.4 per cent of witnesses to the committees, which scrutinise legislation and help shape policy.

The committee with the highest proportion of male witnesses in 2015/16 was Standards, which is currently conducting an inquiry into sexual misconduct and harassment.

Among the organisations fielding the highest levels of male witnesses in the last parliamentary session were Police Scotland and Transport Scotland.

The report said the dominance of male witnesses at committees was down to both demand and supply factors, with a failure on committees to cast more widely for witnesses, and a failure in society at large to promote more women to senior roles.

Holyrood’s Conveners Group, which brings together all the committee conveners, has now agreed steps to improve the mix.

Measures include guidance and training for committees, support for outside bodies and training for potential witnesses, and improved data collection and monitoring.

Conveners group chair Christine Grahame, who is also Holyrood’s deputy presiding officer, said: “As a Convener for many years myself, I know the significant effort Committees put into ensuring they hear from a broad range of voices and opinions as they scrutinise legislation and Government policy.

“That effort has led to substantial progress since 1999, including in relation to improving gender diversity of witnesses.

“That is why the Conveners Group has agreed a series of measures which are designed to make further improvements during the course of this session.”

Equalities Committee Convener Christina McKelvie said: "All Committees should be striving for more diverse witness panels. "While it's good to see that Committees such as my own have strong female representation, there's no excuse not to do more.

"Women make up 51 per cent of the population. They have different experiences to share, as do other less represented groups. Ensuring these voices are heard strongly during the vital Committee stage of creating a new law, not only in areas such as equalities, is crucial.

"As we heard in evidence on the Gender Representation on Public Boards Bill, diversity of views makes for better decision making."

Standards Committee convener Clare Haughey said: “This report is an important first step towards greater gender balance and diversity amongst committee witnesses.

"My hope is by publishing this data, and putting the issue of gender balance and diversity firmly on the agenda, this Parliament will start to see significant progress over the remainder of this five year session."