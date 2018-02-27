PLANS which could have hiked the cost of Orange Walks and other parades and marches across Scotland have been shelved by Police

Scotland ahead of a meeting with councils and the Scottish Government.

Senior officers had insisted that costly Temporary Traffic Restriction Orders (TTROs) would have to be put in place ahead of any event which closed roads in future, with councils picking up the bill.

However, the plan, which was introduced last October, has now been scrapped for the time being after councils raised objections while some of the groups affected had threatened legal action on human rights grounds.

Talks are now due to take places between the Police, local authorities and the Scottish Government, with a working group scheduled for next month.

READ MORE: Walks and parades under threat after new police legal advice

READ MORE: Orange Order seeks legal advice over "farcical" parade rules

The issue came to a head after new legal advice came to light last year warning that officers lack the power to divert or hold up traffic without a court order, unless responding to an emergency.

Before that, road closures for Orange marches or other political, religious and cultural parades had been arranged informally between the police and councils.

As well as parades, the issue would have affected small scale-protests by communities against hospital ward closures and other similar issues.

A paper, presented to the Scottish Police Authority’s (SPA) policing committee warned that adhering to the new legal advice would entail costs for councils, with the bill for a TTRO running to hundreds of pounds.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins later said that the cost would likely be passed on to the organisations taking part in the event, meaning small-scale community events may not be viable in future while larger organisations with deeper pockets would be relatively unaffected.

The restriction orders were also criticised for being complicated to organise, with applicants being required to submit a request 28 days before an event was held.

READ MORE: Talks held in Orange walk impasse

The issue was due to come to a head at a meeting between West Dunbartonshire Council and Police Scotland, after the local authority's licensing committee said its own legal advice was that the police did not need a TTRO to close roads.

Following an application to hold a parade on 17 March by Clydebank Protestant Martyrs Loyal Orange Lodge, the committee said that Police Scotland's position was "flawed", with council papers saying: "Accordingly, at this stage it is the position of this Local Authority that there are no competent powers to insist that a TTRO be put in place by the Roads Authority."

This was due to be the first time a council had directly challenged the need for a TTRO.

However, Local Authority umbrella organisation Cosla has now said that events could now go ahead without a TTRO in place while talks take place to resolve the issue.

Councillor Elena Whitham, COSLA Community Wellbeing Spokeswoman, said: "Yesterday Police Scotland confirmed to Scottish Local Government that they will be hosting a working group on 8 March with us and the Scottish Government to resolve the issues on (Temporary Traffic Restriction Orders) TTROs.

"In the meantime, we will reinstate the arrangements that were in place before October last year. There will be no additional need for TTROs or for us to charge for arranging and policing these. I hope that meaningful progress will be achieved."