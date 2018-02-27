DETECTING and treating cancer early is essential to improving patients' chances of survival from the disease.

It is worrying therefore that an increasing proportion of individuals referred for the key diagnostic tests - CT scans, MRIs, colonoscopies and so on - are waiting more than six weeks to undergo these checks. As the charity leaders point out, it is a time of huge stress and anxiety for patients.

There is also evidence that many patients face lengthy delays for treatment, with one in five patients in Scotland waiting more than 18 weeks from referral. It is impossible to unpick how many of those patients were cancer patients, as the figures will also include those waiting for hip or knee replacements or heart surgeries for example.

Cancer is putting increasing pressure on the NHS as the population ages. Between 2005 and 2015, cancer diagnoses increased by 14.4 per cent to 31,467 in 2015. At the same time, overall staffing levels in the health service have been increasing - just not fast enough to keep up with demand.

Vacancy rates for consultants are on the rise. At last count, NHS Scotland was short of 448 consultants. Of these, 262 posts have been empty more than six months - up 39 per cent in a year.

It is also relevant that the highest rate of vacancies - including long-term vacancies - is among clinical radiologists, the very doctors who review X-rays, scans and medical images to diagnose disease.

As of September 30 2017, NHS Scotland was missing 61 radiologists - including 46 posts empty for more than six months. Funding for 50 extra radiology trainee doctors over the next five years, announced in September, is welcome, but cannot plug the current shortfall.