Scotland is on the verge of "extreme" weather conditions with heavy snow forecast for the country in the next few days.

Today England has been blanketed in snow from the Siberian storm, dubbed the 'beast from the east", which is set to sweep across Scotland.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the amber warnings were in force for many areas for Wednesday and Thursday, and could be upgraded to a red alert, which means "take action" to keep safe from the impact of the weather.

The Met Office has issued an updated amber warning, valid from 6am on Wednesday morning until 6pm on Thursday, covering Highland, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, East Lothian and Edinburgh.

Midlothian, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, Argyll and Bute, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire are also affected by the Amber warning.

Yellow warnings for snow will remain in place for much of mainland Scotland into the weekend.

Traffic Scotland said that people in areas affected by the Amber warning have been advised to avoid travel for the duration.

Scottish Borders Council announced also schools would be closed on Wednesday, and possibly Thursday as well.

East Renfrewshire Council, Stirling Council, East Dunbartonshire and Falkirk Council also said they will shut all schools and nurseries in advance of the weather.

Other councils said they would continue to review the situation and update accordingly.

A further meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) has been held today, chaired by the Deputy First Minister, to discuss preparations to deal with the forecast conditions and have contingency plans in place if the weather worsens.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf also took part in the call, said: "The Met Office is telling us that we’re going to see some extremely challenging conditions over the next few days, so I’d urge people follow police advice and to avoid travel in the areas affected by the amber snow warnings.

“Consider if you need to make your journey. If you do set out, you are likely to face disruption and could potentially be stranded, so make sure you are properly prepared with a winter kit, warm clothing, food and drink."

The Transport Minister told BBC Radio Scotland: “There is a possibility that the amber warning could be in some areas upgraded to a red.

"That is a warning for snow that we have never seen since the modern system has come into place in Scotland, that’s what the Met Office tell me.

“We are right on the cusp, we are at the strongest possible amber warning, and right on the cusp of potentially becoming a red.

"That means a high likelihood of a high impact so that could be not just treacherous but frankly dangerous if you travel."

Scotrail said that it would be "making changes to services so that we can safely continue to get our customers where they need to be".

"The vast majority of our services are scheduled to run over the coming days, but after the amber weather warning from the Met Office for much of the country a small number of services will be cancelled or subject to alteration on Wednesday and Thursday," it said.

It confirmed it would be withdrawing services between Glasgow Queen St and Anniesland and Glasgow Central and Barrhead and operating a reduced Fife Circle service for Wednesday and Thursday in order to prevent points being blocked with snow, which could cause them to fail and stop trains.

It urged people to check their website and app for updates.